‘Don’t Worry Darling’ debuts with a Rotten Tomatoes score that should have people worried, darling

After a messy build-up, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has finally held its premiere, and the first reviews for the film would suggest it might not be the thriller epic that we’ve been led to believe.

Right now, Don’t Worry Darling has a dismally low 39 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes with 18 critics having lodged their reviews. This early reaction could be worrying for fans eager to see the film.

David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter summarised what the consensus of these reviews suggests which is that Don’t Worry Darling is a “high-concept, low satisfaction psychological thriller”.

Other reviews suggest that the film has correctly captured the ominous and unsettling tone that it strives for, but fails to bring anything unexpected to the table that would pay off this tone. If there is one aspect that the film seems to have excelled it may be its visuals which were praised in multiple reviews.

There are a few positive reviews for the film lodged and many of these praise its lead Florence Pugh for her performance. Despite its shortcomings, the Pugh fandom should enjoy seeing the actress in this role.

Of course, these are just critical reviews and while they are helpful to get an idea, we won’t know for sure where Don’t Worry Darling sits in the thriller community until fans get a chance to see the film for themselves.

Fans won’t have too long to wait before they get this chance as Don’t Worry Darling is set to land in theaters on Sept. 23. But, in the meantime, we have the drama around it to sink our teeth into.