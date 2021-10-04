Dracula Movie Last Voyage Of The Demeter Has Finished Shooting
There are always a number of movies in development at any time that feature Dracula in one form or another, and that’s truer than ever right now. Chris McKay’s violent comedy Renfield with Nicholas Hoult is gearing up to shoot, Karyn Kusama is updating Bram Stoker’s novel for the modern era and Eternals‘ Chloé Zhao is mounting a futuristic sci-fi Western spin on the iconic vampire, but Last Voyage of the Demeter will be first out of the gate.
The project spent two decades stuck in development hell, with multiple directors attaching themselves before dropping out; a list that includes Robert Schwentke, Marcus Nispel, David Slade and Neil Marshall. André Øvredal has finally brought the film over the finishing line and based on his chilling horror The Autopsy of Jane Doe, we’re in for a scary time.
The narrative unfolds during the fateful journey from London to Transylvania, where a mysterious cargo on board the titular vessel results in dire consequences for the crew. Production company Amblin celebrated Last Voyage of the Demeter calling it a wrap on social media, which you can see above.
Javier Botet will play Dracula in what’s massively exciting casting news for horror fans, while the supporting cast is rounded out by Liam Cunningham, Aisling Franciosi, Stefan Kapicic, David Dastmalchian and Corey Hawkins. Last Voyage of the Demeter hits theaters in January 2022, where it’s in with a great chance of becoming an early year hit.