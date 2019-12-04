New Draft For Metal Gear Solid Movie Complete; Director Meeting With Actor “Very Soon”

We haven’t heard so much as a peep out of Jordan Vogt-Roberts concerning his proposed Metal Gear Solid movie in quite some time.

In fact, the last concrete details fans received in regards to Solid Snake’s big-screen debut was way back in 2017. Two years ago, the director, having recently celebrated the release of his first big Hollywood flick Kong: Skull Island, confirmed that he was, in fact, taking on the challenge of adapting Hideo Kojima’s surreal stealth series. And a tough nut to crack the project will be, says Roberts, who discussed in great length the inevitable difficulties that would accompany such an ambitious crossover between film and video games.

Despite the total information blackout suggesting that production may have hit a roadblock in recent months, however, Roberts has resurfaced on Twitter to reassure fans that the anticipated movie is not only still very much alive but edging tantalizingly close to filming. The comments, which you can see below, reveal that an updated draft of Metal Gear Solid has recently been completed and, what’s more, that Roberts is now in the process of seeking out potential cast members.

BONUS IF YOU MADE IT TO THE END: I’m sorry can’t update you on the MGS film more regularly… but: -We just turned in a new draft. It’s full Kojima-quirk and full Military surrealism. I won’t say more 🤫

-I’m hoping to meet a specific actor very soon 🙂

-Let’s make this movie! pic.twitter.com/0Qj5XGTbkQ — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019

“I’m hoping to meet a specific actor very soon,” teases Roberts, while declining to provide even the slightest hint to who that may be. Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac has previously expressed his interest in the film, but it remains to be seen whether he and Roberts’ mystery choice are one and the same.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what becomes of today’s developments, though it’s reassuring to see that Metal Gear Solid is still alive and well in one medium, at the very least. Ever since series creator Kojima departed Konami, the series’ future has been left up in the air, with only last year’s middling Metal Gear Survive having been released since the pair’s split.

Let’s hope that this is the beginning of a change in fortune for the franchise.