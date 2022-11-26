DreamWorks changes its iconic logo, and everyone hates it with a passion

Since being founded in 1994, DreamWorks has gone on to become arguably the biggest force in feature-length animation that isn’t owned by Disney, with audiences around the world instantly recognizing the company’s opening motif of the little dude fishing in the moon.

Despite the old saying making it abundantly clear that you shouldn’t fix it if it isn’t broke, the company has gone ahead and done it anyway, and it hasn’t exactly been well-received. Taking a page out of the Marvel and DC playbook, the new and extended (but definitely not improved) intro makes a point of referencing DreamWorks’ heavy hitters and highest-grossing properties.

DreamWorks Animation is proud to unveil our brand new animated logo! ⭐️ Be the first to see it in theaters with an early sneak-peek of #PussInBoots: The Last Wish, Saturday, November 26th at 2pm local time. Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/TqLhdyIJn8 pic.twitter.com/7BpQBHTiRi — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) November 25, 2022

Was there anything wrong with the way it was before? According to the furious masses on Twitter, the answer has been a resounding no. In fact, you’d have to travel far and wide across the social media universe to find anyone who has a nice word to say about the expanded and unnecessarily long intro that seems to exist explicitly to hammer people over the head with DreamWorks’ successes.

Look, we know it’s not exactly the end of the world, but that doesn’t mean folks aren’t allowed to be pissed off about it. Most fans are already fully aware that DreamWorks is responsible for Kung Fu Panda, the expanded Shrek franchise, How to Train Your Dragon, The Boss Baby, The Bad Guys, Trolls, and more, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they want to be reminded about it each and every time they head to the theater.