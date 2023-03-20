Drew Barrymore is actively on the hunt for her next Adam Sandler collaboration

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler go together like cheese and chocolate, which is to say that the combo has probably happened enough to warrant a consensus, but the jury still seems to be out.

That’s just regarding the critics, though. As far as Barrymore is concerned, her chemistry with the Uncut Gems star is a golden ticket to a good time, and it sounds like she and the Sandman are all but ready to tackle their next project together.

Speaking to ET Online, Barrymore was happy to reveal that the next Adam-Drew collaboration is actively being sought out, and it’s just a matter of finding the correct “alchemy,” as the Santa Clarita Diet star put it.

We might have mentioned something about it this morning. We’re actively seeking. I know, I wonder the same thing, ’cause I think that is important for us, to hook into it. Maybe not be redundant of something we’ve done in the past, but not try to prove we’re doing something different just to prove it. It’s like an alchemy, you know? And it’ll be a little of this, a little of that.

The duo’s most well-known team-up would have to be 50 First Dates, in which Barrymore plays a woman with short-term memory loss who’s romanced and re-romanced with every passing day by Sandler’s character. Despite the relatively lackluster reviews, it’s a great example of what sort of heights the two can reach with their chemistry.

The last time Barrymore and Sandler shared the screen was back in 2014, in the Frank Coraci-directed romantic comedy Blended, and given the 15 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say that, whatever this new project ends up being, it will double as a redemption arc.

The pair’s first-ever collaboration also came by way of Coraci, who directed 1998’s The Wedding Singer, which remains the highest-rated Barrymore-Sandler collaboration to this day.