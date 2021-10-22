Dune Fans Are Hyped Over The Movie’s HBO Max Release

At long last, Denis Villenueve’s Dune is available to stream on HBO Max, and despite the filmmaker going to great lengths to outline why you definitely shouldn’t watch it from the comfort of your own home, fans are overjoyed that they can kick back and immerse themselves in the world of Akarris without having to leave the couch.

WarnerMedia’s top brass are already teasing that official confirmation of Part Two isn’t too far away, and with the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel poised for another successful weekend at the box office, Villenueve might even end up getting his wish of calling action on the second half of the story before the end of next year.

As you can see from the reactions below, the internet is hyped that Dune is finally here, with praise coming in from all corners as HBO Max subscribers cleared their schedules for two and a half hours.

You don’t see many blockbusters like Dune anymore, an ambitiously complex and often mythologically dense story that favors character dynamics and verbal discourse over grandstanding action sequences, although there are plenty of those, too. It’s best seen on the big screen, but strong HBO Max numbers will still be enough to edge the sequel closer to a green light, so a win is a win at the end of the day.