Dune Gets Off To A Strong Start At The Chinese Box Office

The prognosis continues to look good for Denis Villenueve’s Dune, despite the sci-fi epic releasing on HBO Max the same day it hit theaters. The literary adaptation will pass $150 million at the international box office by the end of the weekend, while it’s on course for a domestic debut in the $30-35 million range.

China has been more stringent than ever this year when it comes to giving the green light to major Hollywood productions, with Free Guy the last big budget American-backed blockbuster to meet the approval of the notoriously strict censorship board a the end of August, but Dune is nonetheless is tracking for a decent debut.

Dune and No Time to Die were both approved a while back, and Villenueve’s operatic intergalactic saga is set to fare admirably. As per Deadline, the the film brought in $6.5 million in its first day, sending it on course for a first frame somewhere in the $20 million range.

While that’s hardly a spectacular return, it should be good enough for second place behind local juggernaut The Battle at Lake Changjin, which has already earned in excess of $800 million since arriving three weeks ago. WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff teased that Dune: Part Two‘s official announcement could be imminent, so it’s encouraging to hear the movie is performing well on both domestic and international shores, as well as on HBO Max.