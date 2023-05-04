‘Dune: Part Two’ star promises a sequel that ups the epic ante in every way

Dune: Part Two is finally on the horizon, with the highly-anticipated second half of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic due in theaters late this fall, and with a riveting first trailer having dropped yesterday, all eyes are on Timothée Chalamet and company as the world prepares for the sci-fi event of the year.

By all accounts, it looks like we can expect an infinitely more explosive outing than we saw in 2021’s Dune. Indeed, the first half of Villeneuve’s Frank Herbert adaptation – for all of its merits – was undeniably a slow-burn opener to the world, and while that’s by no means a bad thing, it may not have captured the scope of the world and Paul Atreides’ plight the way some may have hoped.

This won’t be the case with Part Two; the trailer alone suggested a healthy injection of spectacle, depth, and drama, and a Dune veteran was all too happy to back such a notion. In an interview with The Playlist, Rebecca Ferguson – who portrays Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother and a member of the highly influential Bene Gesserit sisterhood – teased that the second film effectively takes the best parts about the first film and pumps it full of steroids, giving an extra special nod to the costume designers and make-up artists.

“I know I’ve said it before, but for people who enjoyed it – I loved it. I know that the second one is going to be better because of the scope and the scale and the characters and the grittiness. Jacqueline [West], the costume designer, and Donald Mowat, the makeup artist’s work on this is extraordinary. It went so well on the first one, so why stop there, right?”

Of course, given the iconic status of the source material, we’re sure audiences of all ages will be lining up for this one regardless, so it’s a good thing we can expect anything but disappointment from Villeneuve’s high-flying conclusion to the beloved sci-fi novel.

Dune: Part Two will release to theaters on Nov. 3.