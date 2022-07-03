With every sci-fi fan biting their nails in anticipation for Dune: Part Two, it’s great to learn that the movie’s recent delay from Oct. 20, 2023 to Nov. 17, 2023 isn’t shaping up to be ill news for Denis Villeneuve’s production schedule.

Indeed, according to a new report by Deadline, the crew is looking to do some pre-shooting in Italy as early as tomorrow. It’s still unclear which of the cast members will be available for this, but the brief principal photography session will run for two days. What’s more, the cameras will properly start rolling on July 21 in Budapest, which served as a location for the original film as well, so the rest of the team is joining the fore in a little under three weeks.

This Italy shoot will reportedly take place at Tomba Brion, a modernist complex designed by renowned Italian architect Carlo Scarpa. Due to its peculiar landscape, which is a blend of modernist architecture with some of the archaic pinched in for good measure, this is the perfect set piece for Frank Herbert’s Dune universe, though there’s no telling what the context of the scenes will be.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as the oracle Chani, Dune: Part Two will continue to chronicle, and hopefully conclude the classic 1965 novel. Other returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Josh Brolin reprising his role as Gurney Halleck.

The movie is also introducing two new stars to the ensemble, with Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken set to portray Princess Irulan and Emperor Shaddam IV, respectively.