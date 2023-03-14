‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ directors tease what could come next

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will soon hit theaters across the US, and yet the film’s directors, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, have already revealed plans for a future D&D project. Thinking forward to their next project makes sense since Dungeons and Dragons can tell different stories thanks to the players’ creativity.

Both directors spoke with ComicBook.com during the film’s red carpet premiere, stating that they still have ideas to share if they were to work on a second instalment. Both Daley and Goldstein said that they would like to see where else they could take the characters they’ve created, but that’s all up in the air for now.

“We didn’t plant any seeds. But if we’re lucky enough to make another one, then I think there’s so many places to go. We’ve created these great characters who we would love to see where they are in a year or two “We’re also very superstitious. So we don’t like to talk about it. “

While talks for a sequel aren’t on the table just yet, Dailey and Goldstein hope that people would enjoy the film for its action, comedy, and adventure. Fingers crossed that this tabletop film adaptation is successful enough for a sequel!

“I’m excited to be in the theater with people as they hopefully unanimously are shocked by it being a film that they did not expect. “The scope of it, the adventure and action and also just that there’s laugh out loud (moments) and there’s emotion, I mean, people are really going to feel something at the end of this movie, I hope and think they won’t expect that.”

At the moment, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has an average score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. According to the film’s website, it’s about a group of adventurers attempting to retrieve a lost relic, but things don’t go according to plan.

This tabletop-inspired film received advanced screenings in other parts of the globe, such as Australia, and will be making its way to US theaters on March 31, 2023.