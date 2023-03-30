Warning: This article contains spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is Paramount’s upcoming film based on the popular tabletop game. The movie is a high-fantasy adventure filled with action, comedy, emotion, and not to mention, magic. While the heroes look like they’re losers who came from nowhere, they embark on a huge journey to save the world, even if it’s for their own personal gain.

Those who managed to sit through the entire credits of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be greeted with a post-credits scene that is entertaining at first, but might be confusing for those who don’t play Dungeons & Dragons. Was it a clue for a future installment or a gag from one of the film’s events?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves post-credits scene, explained

The post-credits scene in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a gag that’s a continuation of one of the events that happened in the film and is most likely inconsequential. One of the corpses that Edgin and Simon reanimated continues to speak since it did not answer five questions for the one who revived him.

To recap, Edgin and his group need to find an ancient relic that’s powerful enough to disable complex enchantments due to Simon’s lack of confidence as a sorcerer. In order to find this relic, the party needed to talk to multiple corpses who once had the relic in the past and figure out where it went. Simon casts “Speak with Dead,” a 3rd-level necromancy spell in D&D 5th edition, where the caster can speak with those who have died and ask five questions before they die once more.

Unfortunately, the final corpse that they asked was still alive since the fifth question wasn’t asked and will be animated until someone asks him another question so he could be put to rest, hence why the film’s post-credits scene is him still alive in his grave.

Unfortunately, Dungeons & Dragons doesn’t say what happens to a corpse if five questions are not asked. And since the film follows the rules from the actual game and does not include homebrew mechanics, this means that there is nothing the corpse can do but talk. Hence why the post-credits scene poked fun at that uncertainty and features the corpse talking continuously, knowing that no one is coming back for him.