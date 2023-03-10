‘Dungeons & Dragons’ duo reveal how Ezra Miller factored into their reasons to leave ‘The Flash’

With Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves set to round out a March theatrical slate that includes such heavyweights as Creed III and Scream VI, fans will no doubt be wondering if the film can break the tabletop game adaptation curse that the likes of Arcane and The Last of Us have done for video game adaptations.

By all accounts, we can very much expect the film to have a lot of fun with itself, with the ever-electric Chris Pine leading our heroes as bard Edgin Darvis, cameos from the cast of acclaimed D&D web series Critical Role, and a trailer that has surely elicited gleeful squeals from all tiers of geekhood by now. Indeed, Honor Among Thieves will be one to watch.

And apparently, we came very close to getting a different version of the film, as the involvement of co-writer/director duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Spider-Man: Homecoming) came about by way of a perfectly-timed conversation with Ezra Miller.

Right before Goldstein and Daley signed on for Honor Among Thieves, they just so happened to have finished jumping ship on The Flash, a decision that was made after an eye-opening discussion with Flash star Miller.

Speaking to Variety, the two filmmakers recalled sitting down with Miller prior to working on a script for The Flash, a plan that the duo ultimately abandoned after it became clear that the creative differences between them and Miller would pose too much of an issue to go forward with the film.

They were intense and very bright. Later, it became clear that they didn’t want to quite do the same thing as we did. It was a number of creative differences that caused us at a certain point to decide that it was time to go. If we feel like the powers-that-be aren’t excited about making the same movie as we are, we’re not going to win that battle. And so it’s better to cut your losses and get out of there.

Duties for The Flash ultimately went to director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Christina Hodson, though Goldstein and Daley both retained story credit.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will release in theaters on March 31, while The Flash will release on June 16.