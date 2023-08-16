‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ gives update on the potential sequel

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was a great movie despite all of our sound reservations, but it still failed to generate enough box-office momentum to immediately warrant a sequel like so many of its contemporaries. As of now, the potential sequel featuring the return of the Chris Pine-led ensemble is in doubt, especially if the words of his co-star Sophia Lillis are to be believed.

Sophia played the role of a tiefling druid in Honor Among Thieves, helping the crew with the task of undermining the story’s villain, Forge Fitzwilliam. And while bringing the world of the Forgotten Realms to life on the big screens was a team effort by the entire cast, Lillis, in particular, received a lot of acclaim for Doric.

Now, after continuing that streak in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City earlier this year, the star is ready to embark on another adventure, though as she puts it, all of her projects have a problem with getting funded. When asked by IndieWire about the Dungeons & Dragons sequel, here’s what Lillis had to say.

“I don’t know, I hope so. It was fun to work on, and maybe they’ll make another one, but I think they made a good one by itself,” she says. “But you know as much as I do, to be honest. I wish I knew more, but as for now, I think it’s kind of up in the air. A lot of things are up in the air right now. It is very odd because I’m attached to a few projects, but none of them have funding.”

A Paramount exec had previously claimed that due to the movie’s failure to break even at the box office, funding a sequel would be more challenging. In terms of popularity, however, this might just be the perfect time to start working on another Dungeons & Dragons movie, what with Baldur’s Gate III turning into one of the most successful launches in gaming history both financially and critically.