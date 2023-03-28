‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Popcorn Bucket: Where to find it and what’s included, explained

Everyone from crossbow experts and heavy armor masters to game masters and arcane tricksters are gearing up to flock to theaters to watch the cinematic adventure that is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Gamers have been playing Dungeons & Dragons for decades, and the upcoming movie is taking gameplay and transforming it into a theatrical experience.

What could make the movie-going experience better for longtime fans of the game? Collectibles, of course, and AMC is bringing out the best of the best with a limited edition popcorn bucket that rivals any they’ve released so far, alongside a stein and several shirts that highlight fans’ love and adoration for the game.

The highly-anticipated film starring Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Justice Smith looks like a wild ride for the band of thieves at the heart of a revenge plotline that rivals some of the most fantastic in the film world so far. With epic fight scenes, broken bonds of trust, and a lot of dry comedy mixed in, Dungeons & Dragons will undeniably satisfy longtime fans while inviting those who have never played the game to a whole new world to explore.

Of course, there’s no better way to enjoy an iconic film than by gearing up with some of the coolest popcorn buckets and cups around, and AMC is great for those. We’ve bought them for everything from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to the newly released Scream, and we’ll be in line to grab the Dungeons & Dragons bucket as soon as they’re available. So what exactly does the popcorn bucket look like? Is AMC selling anything else in honor of the big release, and when can you get your hands on the merch? As always, we’ve got you covered.

What does the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves popcorn bucket look like?

AMC Theaters shared a video to TikTok highlighting new merch for the Dungeons & Dragons movie premiere, and if we’ve learned anything from the level of demand for the Scream buckets and cups, we recommend getting to a theater as soon as you can once they’re available, to grab one.

The bucket isn’t just any collectible, either; it’s a 20-sided die on sale for $34.99+tax. Of course, the purchase also gives you a large popcorn to enjoy while watching the film, and it’s sure to be the must-have for those who play Dungeons & Dragons. If you want bragging rights for game nights or simply a new piece of table decor, you won’t want to miss this one. Supplies are limited, so as we said above, you won’t want to sleep on the opportunity to grab one as soon as possible.

In addition to the popcorn bucket, you will also be able to purchase a collectible stein and what appears to be a few different t-shirt designs when you hit theaters this weekend. There are no prices for the other Dungeons & Dragons merch yet, but we can assume the popcorn bucket will be the highest-priced item. AMC is also releasing a new flavor of Mellow Yellow called “Black Dragon” to debut alongside the film, and we can’t wait to try it.

Where can you find the commemorative popcorn bucket?

As you can imagine, the only place to get this specific popcorn bucket is by visiting an AMC theater, and the company has made it easy to identify which theaters will have them in stock when the movie debuts this weekend. This webpage lists every theater — grouped by state — that you can visit to purchase the Dungeons & Dragons merch as of March 30.

There will also be unique snack options for moviegoers, including popcorn and flatbread alongside the limited-time Mellow Yellow flavor option. If you need any extra motivation to see Dungeons & Dragons, Chris Pine himself told Variety it’s the perfect escape from a world that can be painfully overwhelming at times.

“I’ve seen this film probably more than I’ve seen many of my other films because I love watching it with an audience. To come out and see audience’s faces, you see exactly what cinema should do, which is people are, like, alive. They want to talk about it. They’re in a great mood. The world is so shitty so why not use this vehicle — big budget cinema — to make people feel better.”

You can see Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in theaters on March 31, and don’t forget to visit an AMC location to pick up your new favorite popcorn bucket and other excellent collectible merchandise to splash around your home.