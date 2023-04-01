‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ star has high hopes for expanding the universe

With the recently released Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves doing very well in ratings, the future of the movie franchise might have been resurrected. And Regé-Jean Page is very optimistic about the future the film is destined for.

Rege-Jean Page plays the role of a Xenk, an interesting character who lives longer than other humans because he ages slower. He winds up helping the party of thieves on a mission through the Underdark and then sticks with them until the end. In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Page talked about how “infinite” the DnD universe is and will continue to be.

“I think the joy of the Dungeons & Dragons universe is that there are no boundaries to it. It’s infinite. And so I think if there are any other stories that people want to tell within that, there are very few constraints to doing that.”

Anyone who has ever played the game already knows about the infinite number of journeys the characters can take as well as the endless number of characters themselves and worlds they can create. When Dungeons & Dragons originally came out in 2000, it was set in the Kingdom of Izmer. The main conflict was between Empress Savina and Profion, the leader of the Council of Mages.

With a 3.6/10 IMDb rating and a 10% Rotten Tomatoes score, the attempt at bringing the fantasy role-playing game to life on the screen seemed a bit too challenging. It lost money at the box office even though it had the talent of Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans, Zoe McLellan, Justin Whalin, and Thora Birch to tell the story.

Starring a whole new cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, and Regé-Jean Page, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves takes viewers to Neverwinter, a whole new kingdom. There are new goals, new obstacles, and a whole slew of new characters to behold. After being released on March 31, 2023, the adventure has a 7.6/10 IMDb rating and a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Even though the film, made on a $150 million production budget, is currently looking at a $40 million opening, given the glowing reviews it has received, everyone has high hopes for the band of thieves turning this one into a commercial success and eventually, into a multi-film franchise.