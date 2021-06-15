Dungeons & Dragons Set Photos Reveal First Look At Hugh Grant And Michelle Rodriguez

Hugh Grant isn’t a name you’d typically associate with mega budget fantasy projects, but the actor appears keen to broaden his horizons having initially broken out as a foppish romantic lead in the mid-1990s and then continued to almost exclusively play variations on the same persona ever since.

It’s mostly been the 60 year-old’s collaborations with Guy Ritchie that have seen him venture into genre-driven territory, after playing the enigmatic Mr. Waverly in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., before stealing every scene he was in as a cocky reporter in The Gentlemen. He’ll reunite with the filmmaker for next year’s spy thriller Five Eyes, but Grant is currently hard at work on the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie.

The latest stab at adapting the popular tabletop game for mass audience consumption is shooting with Game Night duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley at the helm, and the film boasts a star-studded cast headlined by Chris Pine with Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith lending support. A recent batch of set photos show Grant in full costume as Forge Fletcher, as well as Michelle Rodriguez’s mystery character, and you can check them out below.

Michelle Rodriguez dons reflective visor and gets into character on set of Dungeons & Dragons https://t.co/izEg4o3HyU — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 11, 2021

Epic fantasy being painted on such a huge canvas has a pretty inconsistent track record both critically and commercially, but there’s a hugely talented team assembled on either side of the camera to do justice to Dungeons & Dragons. It also comes with a built-in global fanbase who’ve admittedly already seen the property subjected to a handful of terrible features, but the film isn’t arriving until March 2023, so it’ll be a while before we can pass judgement on how it’ll fare. At this stage, though, we can’t imagine it being any worse than previous adaptations.