Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s bromance shaken up by surprise departure taking Netflix by storm

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson tend to go together like fries and a milkshake; one tall, inexplicably musclebound milkshake, and a pint-sized serving of hysterical fries. It seems that duo can do it all, from the turbulent Hobbs & Shaw to the more fantastical Jumanji reboots.

But sometimes, you just feel like substituting that milkshake for a Coke Zero, and that’s exactly what we got in Kevin Hart’s latest romp Me Time, which saw the comedian pair up with one Mark Wahlberg this time around. Unfortunately, fries and Coke Zero don’t go nearly as well together, especially when the whole restaurant seems to be painstakingly uninspired; indeed, with a 14 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an adjacent word-of-mouth consensus to boot, Me Time is one of the most brutal attempts at comedy we’ve seen out of Netflix so far.

But that hasn’t stopped the film from flying high in the realm of Netflix’s viewership numbers; per FlixPatrol, Hart’s latest nosedive of a movie has managed to snatch the top spot among Netflix’s films in the United States, jumping between first and second place over the last week. That’s a range that’s reflected in countries across the world, with its lowest placement in the last week coming from South Korea, where it currently sits at seventh overall. One contributor to the film’s viewership success is likely something along the lines of “it can’t be that bad, can it?”

Me Time follows the plight of Sonny Fisher (Hart), a stay-at-home dad whose wife takes their children on a vacation to give him some much-deserved time to himself. When his newfound freedom leads him to reconnect with his old friend Huck Dembo (Wahlberg), Sonny quickly realizes that Huck’s idea of a good time is a bit more hazardous than what he’s used to.

