Dwayne Johnson announces surprise Disney return with live-action ‘Moana’ remake

Dwayne Johnson announced that another Disney Princess will receive a live-action adaptation during a Disney Shareholders meeting last weekend. This time, it’s Moana, the Polynesian princess who was first introduced back in 2016.

Variety reported that Johnson released a statement about the upcoming live-action adaptation, where he talked about the importance of his Samoan heritage, and why that is important in Disney’s Moana. He then announced that Moana would be reimagined as the film will be adapted into live-action, and it was hinted that he may be recast as the demigod, Maui. Johnson also claimed that Maui was inspired by his grandfather and that he’s proud to be representing his culture in this upcoming adaptation.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of ‘Moana’ to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.

Johnson later thanked Disney for allowing him to take part in this upcoming project and for continuing to honor the stories, passion, and culture of the Polynesian people through music and dance. He also said that Maui changed his life.

“I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

A video of the official live-action announcement was released on Johnson’s and the official Walt Disney Studios’ social media pages, where more details about the project were revealed, like the fact it’s currently in the works.

Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 pic.twitter.com/CxJFKQewUS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2023

Moana is an animated film about a young girl who was chosen by the ocean to return the heart of Te Fiti, despite her parents’ disapproval of her leaving the island. The film earned over $56 million during its domestic opening and received over $682 million at the worldwide box office.

At the moment, a scheduled release date has not yet been announced, nor has the official cast list been revealed except for Johnson. However, the original animated version of the film is currently available on Disney Plus to tide you over until we know more.