Dwayne Johnson being honored at the People’s Choice Awards

For someone who dubbed themselves as ‘The People’s Champion’ during his professional wrestling career, before anointing himself as both ‘Franchise Viagra’ and ‘the hardest worker in the room’ once he transitioned into Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson naturally comes packing a legion of fans spread throughout every corner of the globe.

His full-time WWE career lasted for less than six years, but he’s still one of the three biggest names the industry has ever produced alongside Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin, while he’s comfortably wrestling’s biggest-ever crossover star.

These days, he’s the most popular and highest-paid actor on the planet, so he’s done alright for himself in the long run. Harking back to his in-ring days, it’s been announced that Johnson will receive The People’s Champion award at next months’ People’s Choice Awards, where he’ll be joining Halle Berry in gaining special distinction, with the star being named as the People’s Icon.

Johnson is also up for Male Movie Star, Male TV Star and Social Star gongs, and while the People’s Choice Awards are hardly the most important ceremony on the calendar, the fact every winner is decided on by a public vote makes it abundantly clear that Johnson isn’t planning on loosening his grip at the top of the A-list hierarchy.