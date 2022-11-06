Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Black Adam’ spending another week as the biggest movie in the world

When you sign Dwayne Johnson to a movie, expect big returns. He has done it time and time again. What made anyone think that Black Adam was going to be any different? When The Rock woke up to the news that he was going to hit number one at the box office for the third week in a row, he had to celebrate.

With a budget of about $200 million, Black Adam‘s box office success has already surpassed that with a whopping $262.9 million total. It brought in $67 million in its first weekend, making it the top box office hit, and it has kept up that pace ever since. Of course, Avengers: Endgame enjoyed an opening weekend of $357 million while Avengers: Infinity War earned $257 million its first weekend. Those movies were released prior to 2020, the year that had a huge impact on everything, let alone the moviegoing experience.

That’s a point The Rock didn’t fail to mention when he tweeted about the success of Black Adam.

What a strong piece of #BlackAdam business to wake up to.

Our film will be the #1 movie in the world for the 3rd week in a row. 🤯

Makes me VERY happy.

Ultimately, we should all want our theatrical business to THRIVE as we work thru and past🤞🏾COVID. @AwardsTony @SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/0NiLotf8O7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 5, 2022

Does it still count if a fan has seen it more than once? You bet it does. Most fans will see it multiple times, and that’s just a testament to how much audiences have enjoyed Johnson’s first foray into the superhero world.

Of course, criticism does go with the territory. There is no movie that is going to make everyone happy. Even within the Marvel community, fans will disagree on everything while secretly, they know they love the whole Marvel Universe and all there is within it.

Black Adam was horrible dude lmao. Even she hulk was better with a story that actually made sense — Saul Goodman (@CodeRed6789) November 5, 2022

Having an opinion is one thing; being right is another. The thing about it is those ticket sales that keep going are all anyone needs to know. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is good. No one can argue with that. Thanks for checking in as a She-Hulk fan, but this is about Black Adam, and $262.9 million while spending three weeks in the top spot is even harder to argue about.