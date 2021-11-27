Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Red Notice’ becoming Netflix’s biggest movie ever

Since Netflix offered an updated method of collating viewership data, there’s been some debate over which movie can be named as the platform’s most popular original ever.

If we go by the standard metric of measuring how many households checked out the film in question during its first 28 days of availability, then Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction is the winner after reaching 99 million subscribers. However, if we apply the total hours watched over the same period, then Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box wins out having been streamed for 282 million hours.

However, the debate is now over after Dwayne Johnson posted a video on Instagram celebrating the fact that Red Notice had blitzed past all standing records to become the biggest Netflix in-house exclusive ever made after just 11 days in release, so the numbers could be unassailable by the time it hits 28.

Given that writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber was handed over $200 million of the company’s cash to unite Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in a crowd-pleasing heist caper, Red Notice was always expected to smash every conceivable record. However, the fact it’s done it so quickly is highly impressive, and it’s far from finished.