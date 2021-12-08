The 2021 People’s Choice Awards aired Monday, Dec. 7, and a slew of awards were presented to everyone from actors and actresses to entertainment industry icons. From Best Action Movie and Best Comedy Movie to Best Show and Best Female Artist, many of your industry favorites were awarded for their talent and contributions to entertainment.

One such award was given to Dwayne Johnson for Male Movie Star of 2021 as the leading man in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. He took to the stage both humbled and smiling as he accepted the award and shared the spotlight with someone important to him.

Johnson’s sweet dedication to his Jungle Cruise costar, Emily Blunt, was one of our favorite moments from last night’s PCAs.

“I will say that when it comes to comedy, maybe I’m decently funny. I can tell a decent dirty joke, especially when I have too much tequila. But I will say that with comedy, it always takes a great partner. This one goes out to this woman, who is one of the greatest actors of our generation, of our time.”

Johnson continued by saying that Blunt can be as filthy as he is with a bit of tequila.

“She’s almost as filthy as me when she drinks tequila. Emily Blunt, this is for you.”

Johnson and Blunt were comedy gold in the film, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you can stream Jungle Cruise now on Disney Plus.