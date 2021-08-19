Dwayne Johnson Earning Over $100 Million For Just 3 Movies

As arguably the single biggest and most popular movie star on the planet, it pays to be Dwayne Johnson, as evidenced by the fact the 49 year-old has topped the list of Hollywood’s highest-paid talents on a regular basis. The former professional wrestler has carefully curated his personal brand to such an extent that he’s a goldmine for box office dollars, professional partnerships and business ventures, and the cash keeps on rolling in.

As mind-boggling as it may seem, Johnson is poised to earn well in excess of $100 million for starring in just three films, and what makes it even more incredible is that two of them are streaming exclusives, with the third also being made available to purchase through Disney Plus Premier Access.

Dwayne Johnson's More Muscle Than Man In New Black Adam Training Photo 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a new report it’s revealed that Amazon’s festive action comedy Red One, which has been touted as the launchpad for a multimedia holiday universe (whatever the hell that’s supposed to mean), is poised to net the Fast & Furious alum at least $50 million in the long run. On top of that, he pocketed a $30 million salary for producing and headlining Netflix’s upcoming blockbuster Red Notice, and Jungle Cruise is said to have netted him at least another $20 million.

As the leading man, producer and creative driving force behind all of his projects, Johnson always tends to be heavily compensated for his efforts, and there’s no denying that the man’s got an incredible work ethic haven risen to the very top of an industry that initially tried to write him off as nothing more than the latest musclebound meathead looking to follow in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, only for him to build an empire.