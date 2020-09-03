Dwayne Johnson And His Entire Family Tested Positive For COVID-19

As the biggest and highest-paid movie star in the world, Dwayne Johnson doesn’t usually sign on for intimate dramas or low-budget indies. Indeed, most of his efforts have him starring in effects-heavy blockbusters that often do very, very well at the box office.

In fact, if you factor in the upcoming trio of Jungle Cruise, Red Notice and Black Adam, then he’s starred in sixteen movies since 2014 and only three of them have been less than $100 million to produce. Suffice it to say, he keeps himself busy and always has several projects in development, working tirelessly to leave his fans entertained and wanting more.

But it seems that not even the man that many call a real-life superhero is immune to COVID-19, as Johnson has taken to Instagram this week to reveal that he and his entire family tested positive for the virus. However, in more positive news, he also shares that they’re all fine now and fully healthy, and are no longer contagious.

That being said, it certainly wasn’t easy to deal with, as the actor explains:

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.”

Of course, Dwayne Johnson is far from the first celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 and he likely won’t be the last. But we’re just glad that both him and his family have managed to beat the virus and are now healthy and not contagious. After all, many others haven’t been as lucky and this is something that the actor is sure to acknowledge in the video above.

Thankfully, it does seem as if the world is beginning to return to some sense of normal now, even with the coronavirus still out there. And while we still have a long way to go before we beat this thing, it’s encouraging to see so many celebrities using their platforms to share their stories and experiences with COVID-19 and doing all that they can to help stop the spread of it.