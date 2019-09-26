Here’s How Dwayne Johnson Could Look As The Thing In Fantastic Four Reboot

They say a rolling stone gathers no moss. Neither does The Rock, apparently, who’s been on one heck of a roll lately. Without a doubt, he’s one of the busiest guys in Hollywood as according to his IMDb page, Black Adam is in pre-production and Jumanji 3 is wrapping up, while he’s also got about 5 or 6 other projects in various stages of development, and if you believe the rumor mill, he might also be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as The Thing in the studio’s inevitable Fantastic Four reboot.

Of course, that hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but recently, the Hollywood mega star shared a video on his Instagram where he revealed that he’s already had a meeting with Kevin Feige, which only fueled the fire. And while we’re still waiting for something official to emerge, digital artist BossLogic has cranked up the excitement for Johnson to join the MCU a little bit more by delivering some new fan art.

Seen in the gallery down below, he’s imagined what the Rock could look like as The Thing, and while it’s certainly not his best piece of work, it still does the job.

Given that The Thing would be a CG creation, having Johnson perhaps do a voice-only role might actually work out well as it presumably wouldn’t be too much of a drag on his schedule – kind of how like Bradley Cooper voices Rocket. And while it’s hard to say if this is indeed what Marvel has in mind, we definitely wouldn’t be against it.

In any case, it seems we’ll be seeing The Rock in the comic book movie genre pretty soon, as he’s all set to play Shazam’s nemesis Black Adam in the DCEU and anyone familiar with the character will know that it’s a perfect role for Dwayne Johnson. But if you’d like to see him in Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot as well, be sure to let us know by dropping a comment in the usual place down below.