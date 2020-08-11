Watch: Dwayne Johnson And Gal Gadot Hype Up DC FanDome With New Videos

DC FanDome is less than two weeks away and in anticipation of the DC celebration, some noteworthy people involved in various superhero properties took to TikTok to promote the upcoming event and they did it in a creative way.

From Dwayne Johnson to Gal Gadot to Margot Robbie, all of the actors point up to the date of the event as well as the relevant hashtags and Twitter handles (it’s all about that brand). Then they walk towards the camera, cover it, and then remove their hand to reveal fans cosplaying their favorite characters from DC.

It’s a simple yet effective trick because it celebrates the love and joy people have for their favorite superheroes. Not to mention the diversity on display for each video. Even if you’re not a fan of comics, at the very least, it shows people just being happy and passionate about something, which in 2020 can be a hard thing to find.

If you weren’t already excited for the event, these TikTok videos will surely sway you. Aside from the names mentioned above, the other actors to release promos include Shazam!’s Zachary Levi, Ezra Miller (The Flash), new Batwoman Javicia Leslie, Black Lightning’s Cress Williams and Brec Bassinger (Stargirl).

Besides being a celebration, this year’s event is also poised to give us our first look at Johnson as Black Adam. If that’s not enough, The Batman director Matt Reeves is also dropping hints that the first teaser trailer for the film could debut as well.

Beginning at 10 am PST on August 22nd, fans can expect to hear from actors and filmmakers about numerous properties within the DC family including Aquaman, Doom Patrol, The Suicide Squad and of course, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, among others.

“There is no fan like a DC fan,” Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, said in a statement. “For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets, and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

Tell us, though, what are you most excited about seeing at this year’s DC FanDome? Let us know in the comments below.