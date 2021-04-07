Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Has No Interest In The DC Multiverse

The canon of the DCEU has been in a state of disarray for years, with Warner Bros. and DC Films constantly changing their approach to the mythology. It was initially launched as an interconnected universe with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League taking place in the same timeline, while Wonder Woman‘s status as a prequel gave it a little more narrative leeway.

From there, several of the most recent installments have barely acknowledged those events at all, while Joker and The Batman have signaled a newfound desire to tell standalone stories. The most recent development is that the studio are once again keen to adopt the shared narrative model, but The Flash‘s impending introduction of the multiverse means that there’s no way to predict how the structural dominoes will fall until the movie lands in November of next year.

One recent recurring theme regarding the potential future of the SnyderVerse, though, has been Dwayne Johnson, with numerous reports positing that the Black Adam star is on board to mix it up with the characters last seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, despite WB making their stance clear that it’s not on the agenda. Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that Johnson has no interest in the franchise’s multiversal adventures, with the world’s highest-paid actor intent to share the screen with the DCEU‘s canonical Justice League that the executives are so keen to move away from.

The Rock has little interest in Walter Hamada’s multiverse. His dream was to be onscreen with Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot. That Trinity. Snyder’s continuity.

Naturally, separating rumors and speculation from fact has become increasingly difficult as the SnyderVerse continues to dominate the headlines, but given the overwhelming success of the Snyder Cut, the ball is very much in Warner Bros.’ court as to how they proceed from here.