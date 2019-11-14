Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Look At Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson is without a doubt one of the hardest working stars in Hollywood today, so it’s understandable that we’re still waiting on the Black Adam movie to arrive, despite the actor first boarding the project years ago.

Following the success of Shazam! though, the wheels are now finally beginning to turn on the pic, with Jaume Collett-Serra set to direct and shooting looking to get underway next year. And with the gears at last in motion, Johnson himself has fired up the hype train today, sharing our first look at Black Adam over on Instagram.

Via some awesome concept art (seen in the gallery down below), we get a pretty good idea of how the actor will appear in the role and in his caption, the Rock expressed his excitement about the project and why it’s so important to him. Not only that, but he also revealed the film’s release date.

Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.

Pretty cool, right? Of course, with production now looking to get underway in the near future, we should start to learn a little bit more about some of the supporting characters in the movie. For a while now, there’ve been rumors that Hawkman could turn up in the film and if we’re going to have one Thanagarian warrior, then Hawkgirl can’t be too far behind, right? Furthermore, it also seems pretty likely that Shazam/Billy Batson will joining in on the fun in some capacity.

In any case, excitement is certainly starting to build for Black Adam and understandably so, as it’s been a long time coming. Whether it’ll be able to live up to all the hype still remains to be seen, but with Dwayne Johnson leading the way, we have a pretty good feeling that DC has another winner on their hands here.