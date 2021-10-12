Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Feud With Vin Diesel Has Ended

The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel has been one of Hollywood’s most famous rivalries in recent years. It started way back in 2016 when The Rock took to Instagram to share some thinly veiled words of contempt aimed at his Fast & Furious co-star, remarking how some of his male co-stars were “candy assess” and “too chicken s**t” to act like “stand up men”. In recent years, though, things have cooled down between the pair, thanks to the duo not sharing the screen anymore.

At this point, then, it looks like the feud is officially over, as Johnson has now confirmed that the hostilities between himself and the Dominic Toretto star are a thing of the past. The Rock spoke to Vanity Fair in a fascinating, wide-ranging interview and revealed he and Vin Diesel had come to some sort of understanding.

Reflecting on his notorious Instagram post, Johnson admitted it wasn’t his “best day” as he prefers to keep any on-set problems private. “I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullshit away from the public,” he said. “They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

But when asked if he also regretted what he said in the post, the WWE legend denied that he did. “No, I meant what I said,” Johnson declared. “For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do.”

Johnson went on to opened up about a heated exchange that he and Diesel had in his trailer, after which the pair decided they should simply part ways and “leave it there.”

“Well, there was a meeting,” Johnson said while laughing. “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

In the same interview, Johnson also spoke more seriously for the first time about the talk of him potentially running for president, potentially as soon as the next election. The Rock told VF that “indicators are all very positive—in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028.”

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s feud started on the set of 2017’s The Fate and the Furious, which led to The Rock getting his own spinoff in the form of 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw while Diesel continued on as the star of this summer’s F9. The two Hollywood heavyweights might not be actively involved in a feud anymore, but it’s unlikely we’ll see them share the screen again anytime soon.