Dwayne Johnson Says He’s Never Worked With Anyone That Makes Him Laugh Like Emily Blunt

During his ascent and then permanent residency at the very top of the Hollywood A-list, Dwayne Johnson has worked with a number of established comic talents that have more than proven their abilities to get audiences the world over rolling in the aisles with laughter.

That list includes Vince Vaughn, Steve Carell, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Ryan Reynolds and many more, but the actor claims that he’s never collaborated with anyone who makes his sides split anywhere near as much as Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt. The pair’s chemistry almost single-handedly elevates the Disney blockbuster above mediocrity, and you can tell that they got on like a house on fire when cameras weren’t even rolling.

As you can see below, The Rock took to social media and celebrated Jungle Cruise remaining one of the top two films at the box office for a third consecutive week, and shared a video revealing just how difficult it was for him and Blunt to stop goofing around during the press circuit.

Based on their infectious chemistry, it’s no wonder Johnson is looking to have Blunt stick around as part of his Seven Bucks empire. As well as holding Jungle Cruise sequel talks with Disney already, the duo attached themselves to Netflix comic book adaptation Ball & Chain last year, while Blunt recently signed on to star in a true-life action adventure based on groundbreaking law enforcement officer Kate Warne, which Johnson is set to produce.

The former professional wrestler loves to keep his friends close and work with them on a regular basis, and it’s safe to say Emily Blunt is now firmly entrenched within his inner circle.