Dwayne Johnson shares ‘Black Adam’ BTS images

Set to officially release summer 2022, devoted DC fans have been eagerly itching for more exclusive photos and updates from Black Adam since Dwayne Johnson was first announced to star in the DCEU film.

An official sizzle reel debuted at last year’s DC FanDome virtual event, presenting fans with their first look at Johnson’s portrayal of the indomitable figure. Since then, The Rock’s social media has been often scouted and readily checked by invested fans all around the world.

On Instagram, Dwayne Johnson unveiled a brand-new behind the scenes series of photos of him in his upcoming role in Black Adam as the titular anti-hero. Check out the post below in all of its glory.

In the photos, Johnson is seen wearing an “Iron Paradise” shirt, which is the name of The Rock’s home gym in Miami. In the lengthy caption, Johnson refers to himself sitting in “the egg,” for 10 hours, where he mentions that only his eyes, head and shoulders are allowed to move. Additionally, Johnson proudly expresses that he “can’t wait for the world to finally see THE MAN IN BLACK.”

As many fans are aware, Black Adam is one of DC’s most powerful villains, and much like his electrifying presence in the comics, the upcoming movie looks to follow a similar path. Moreover, his brute strength perfectly matches Johnson’s incredible physique.

While information about the film’s exact plot has yet to be released, it’s been revealed that Black Adam will come face-to-face with the Justice Society of America, including members like Doctor Fate and Hawkman.

Black Adam is set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.