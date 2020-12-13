Dwayne Johnson has shared a new look at his Black Adam muscles as his training for the upcoming DCEU movie intensifies. The star is called The Rock for a reason and is always in the best of shape, but he’s really been hitting the gym of late in order to fully realize the potential of playing someone with mystical, god-like powers such as Teth-Adam.

Johnson shared a snap of himself on Instagram recently, depicting him practically bursting out of a Black Adam T-shirt. In his caption, he explained that he’s in “Phase 2” of his physical training for his first ever lead in a superhero movie. “Shout to my long time strength and conditioning coach [Dave Rienzi] for the ever evolving, strategic road map to success for this film and character,” the actor said. “Month by month, week by week, day by day.”

He then repeated his favored phrase for hyping up his arrival in the franchise. “The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change,” he said, before signing off by promising that filming on BA is due to kick off in the spring. As for the aforementioned photo, you can check it out down below.

Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Muscles In Black Adam Training Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Black Adam has been a long time coming, with Johnson having been attached to the role since the early 2010s. Shooting was to have begun this past summer, but was held up due to the pandemic and then the actor’s busy schedule. Plot-wise, we don’t know a whole lot about it just yet, but he’ll be joined in the movie by Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Other members of the Justice Society of America, as well as Adam’s love interest Isis (possibly played by Sarah Shahi), will likewise appear.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously directed The Rock on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, will helm the film, which is currently undated. Let us know how excited you are to finally see Dwayne Johnson suit up as Black Adam in the comments section below, though, and watch this space for more.