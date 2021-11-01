Dwayne Johnson Teases Badass Christmas Lore In Action Comedy Red One

We don’t know an awful lot about Amazon’s festive action comedy Red One, which only found a director the other day when Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level‘s Jake Kasdan signed on to reunite with leading man and producer Dwayne Johnson, but it’s a very curious prospect based on the information we do have.

The world’s biggest movie star is headlining an original concept that hailed from Seven Bucks’ head of production Hiram Garcia, which was then hammered into shape as a screenplay by Fast & Furious veteran Chris Morgan. Johnson described the blockbuster action comedy as “Hobbs & Shaw meets Miracle on 34th Street“, and Amazon are already touting it as merely the first installment in an entire shared universe.

Taking to social media to celebrate the announcement of Kasdan joining the team, Johnson offered up another cryptic hint of what we can expect from Red One, which is shooting next year ahead of a late 2023 release.

Christmas lore coupled with badassery and an A-list megastar of Johnson’s dimensions is nothing if not intriguing, and it would be fair to say we haven’t really seen a mega budget action-packed blockbuster revolving entirely around the holiday season before, so we’re certainly curious to find out what Red One has in store.