Dwayne Johnson Teases His Idea For A Hobbs & Shaw Sequel

Dwayne Johnson may have drawn a line under his association with the Fast & Furious franchise after not so subtly hinting that his differences with Vin Diesel couldn’t be resolved, but he did make it clear that he was keen to get another Hobbs & Shaw movie off the ground.

The first spinoff from The Fast Saga brought in over $750 million at the box office, and audiences would hardly be averse to the idea of seeing Johnson and fellow chrome-domed action icon Jason Statham go on some more globetrotting buddy adventures.

Producer Kelly McCormick admitted that it might not come together for a while given the packed schedules of the two leads, but in a new interview with SXM, Johnson teased that he’s already got an idea in mind for where the story could head.

“So when it comes to Hobbs and Shaw, which we loved and loved making that movie, there’s an idea that I had that I called Donna Langley, called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia. And I said, ‘I have this idea and this direction for Hobbs.’ And I pitched it and it would be without giving it away, they all loved it. And, but it would be the, it would be that, it would be the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are in that they continue to go on and go on and go on in this case I wanted to, and I still want to do the quintessential Hobbs movie. That again, without giving it away that you watch a man walk off into the sunset. Donna loved it and they’ve been wonderful partners at Universal, but I said, ‘You know, we have an opportunity here, I think to go against the grain and let’s disrupt things a little bit, and let’s create a movie within the Fast and Furious world that is unexpected, that I think people will go, ‘Oh man, like, wow, thank you for that.’ And that’s it. So we’ll see.”

Dwayne Johnson Debuts First Poster For Hobbs & Shaw 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s not hard to see why Johnson would want Hobbs & Shaw 2 to be the antithesis of Fast & Furious given that he’s no longer part of it, but that would indicate some big changes are in store. After all, the first installment was very much part of the same universe in terms of look, feel, action, and family being the driving force of the plot, so we’re curious to see what The Rock has in store.