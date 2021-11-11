Dwayne Johnson Teases That He’s Always Envisioned Superman Crossover

Henry Cavill has been linked with a cameo appearance in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam upwards of a dozen times, which is completely understandable for a number of reasons.

Not only do the two hulking action heroes play characters in the DCEU with very similar abilities and skill sets, but Cavill’s manager Dany Garcia also happens to be Johnson’s ex-wife, business partner and co-founder of the Seven Bucks empire, so you’d imagine the pair are more than familiar with each other.

We probably won’t be finding out for sure if that Cavill cameo happens until Black Adam comes to theaters in July of next year, but in a recent social media exchange with a fan, Johnson admitted that he’s always envisioned Teth-Adam coming face-to-face with Kal-El eventually.

I like it.

Sorta how I always envisioned it.

Except the handshake at the end.

Never. Wrong guy.#BlackAdam https://t.co/GKs4RjsYtX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2021

The franchise’s canonical Kryptonian has been making waves online after the wide-ranging chat he held with The Hollywood Reporter went live, but sadly he wasn’t even asked about the perpetual Black Adam speculation. Fingers crossed, though, because fans won’t rest until they see Cavill suiting up and reporting for duty as Superman at least one more time.