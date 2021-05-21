Dwayne Johnson To Play Krypto The Super Dog In DC League Of Super-Pets

Dwayne Johnson is currently hard at work shooting one DC Comics adaptation thanks to Black Adam finally getting underway last month fifteen years after he initially became attached to the title role, but the actor is continuing his working relationship with Warner Bros.’ roster of superhero properties following the announcement that he’ll be voicing Krypto the Super Dog in animated feature film DC League of Super-Pets.

The project has been in the works for a while having first been announced in July 2018, but it’s a huge piece of casting news given Johnson’s standing in the industry. The script hails from Jared Stern, who penned Jim Carrey’s Mr. Popper’s Penguins, Vince Vaughn comedies The Internship and The Watch, along with The LEGO Batman and LEGO Ninjago movies. He’ll also co-direct with animation veteran Sam Levine, who’s previously been involved in Disney’s Tarzan, Treasure Planet, Wreck-It Ralph and more.

The Rock is pulling double duty here by producing DC League of Super-Pets through his Seven Bucks banner, and the family film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 20th next year to offer some counter-programming to the R-rated John Wick: Chapter 4, which releases the following week. So far, there isn’t any other casting news, but the fact that we’ve got Dwayne Johnson voicing a dog with superpowers means that all bets are off when it comes to filling out the rest of the ensemble.

Krypto the Super Dog has been a fixture of Superman comic books since 1955, and looking at the source material, we should also be expecting Comet the Super Horse, Beppo the Super Monkey and Streaky the Super Cat. DC League of Super-Pets sounds insane in the best way, so let’s cross our fingers for the confirmation of Bat-Cow.