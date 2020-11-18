Dwayne Johnson’s Reportedly Had Talks With Marvel For Deadpool 3 Role

Having already conquered the market when it comes to playing action heroes with a penchant for khaki, Dwayne Johnson has now set his sights on the superhero genre as he continues to cement his position as the world’s biggest movie star. The 48 year-old is gearing up to shoot the DCEU’s Black Adam after finally steering the project out of a decade stuck in development hell, and he’s promised that the franchise’s hierarchy of power is about to change.

Johnson recently wrapped filming on Netflix’s blockbuster Red Notice as well, which sees him co-star alongside DCEU stablemate Gal Gadot and BFF Ryan Reynolds, with the burgeoning bromance between the two leading to plenty of back and forth on social media. And having teamed up on Hobbs & Shaw and now Red Notice, the duo are said to be actively seeking another collaboration before the inevitable sequel to the Fast and Furious spinoff.

Which project they’ll do together next remains to be seen, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be returning as Batman in The Flash and that Jared Leto’s Joker would have a new look in the Snyder Cut of Justice League – that Reynolds wants his gigantic buddy to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3, and Johnson has reportedly even held early talks with the studio about the possibility. From what we understand, Kevin Feige and co. are eager to work with The Rock and while this isn’t the only project that they’re discussing, it’s certainly one option.

Of course, Deadpool 3 is no closer to heading into production than it was this time last year, and Johnson and Reynolds appear to be locked in a battle over who can be named the busiest actor in Hollywood, meaning that scheduling could always be an issue. Still, even if it’s just a cameo role, the idea of seeing the Jumanji star show up in the MCU is an exciting prospect that Marvel would be foolish to turn down should the opportunity present itself.