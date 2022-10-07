Eagle-eyed horror fans observe an Easter egg that interestingly connects ‘It’ with ‘Tom & Jerry’

Film buffs and detail-oriented horror fans alike are notorious for indulging in rewatches of past movies in order to take a closer look at minuscule hints scattered throughout the project. And while some horror features like Candyman (2021) and Us (2019) boast a slew of distinctive Easter eggs, other sneaky items are less obvious to the naked eye — which is precisely the case with Andy Muschietti’s supernatural horror film It Chapter Two (2019).

Over on the r/horror subreddit, user u/Open-Team3194 engaged fellow users on the social platform by mentioning that they had started a 5th rewatch of the James McAvoy vehicle. In their in-depth analysis, Open-Team3194 specifically described an exclusive scene that includes an interesting Easter egg that connects the horror film with the iconic animated series Tom & Jerry. The aforementioned scene showcases an elderly Henry Bowers in a mental asylum while an episode of the series plays in the background. In the episode, both Tom and Jerry are chasing a steak as it floats down a rainy street and falls into a storm drain — which perfectly depicts the iconic encounter between horror villain Pennywise and Georgie Denbrough.

Unsurprisingly, the post immediately caught the attention of and intrigued plenty of other horror veterans in the thread — with many applauding the OP’s interesting find.

On the other hand, one amused user couldn’t help but point out their complete shock that one single person watched It Chapter Two a total of five times.

Nevertheless, the thought-provoking Easter egg is definitely an interesting element that ties both the horror movie and the beloved animated series together. And considering both projects couldn’t be more opposite of each other, the connection is certainly an accomplishment in its own right.