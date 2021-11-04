Early Marvel’s Eternals Fan Impressions Are Much More Positive Than Critic Reviews

Marvel’s unprecedented winning streak of impressing the public and critics alike with each new superhero film has finally reached its end.

As of writing, Eternals is sitting at a middling 53% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest score ever for an MCU movie. Even Thor: The Dark World, generally considered to be one of the franchise’s worst efforts, enjoys an above-average positive score of 66%, making director Chloe Zhao’s first foray into this cinematic universe the worst critically received to date.

You don’t need us to tell you that opinions are subjective, though, and it’s looking increasingly likely, based on early impressions, that cinema-goers are far more receptive to Zhao’s efforts. While the official release isn’t until tomorrow, some lucky folks have managed to steal a viewing, many of which have come away impressed with what they’ve seen. Check out some reactions for yourselves below.

So, yesterday I saw @TheEternals and I really liked it: this movie has a good plot with well developed characters, great acting ( especially from Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie , great action sequences and it’s really very well directed #Eternals — DollFace (@TheStrangers94) November 4, 2021

Eternals is good I just wanted to use this image to express my thoughts. It’s a unique new entry on te MCU, it has its flaws but overall I liked it. The ending totally left me wanting more. The post credit scenes were also amazing pic.twitter.com/sxQm7h7BFP — Alan ⊃∪∩⪽ (@AJCI282002) November 4, 2021

There must be a glitch in the matrix because I really liked ETERNALS. Of all the Marvel movies I’ve watched (admittedly I‘ve probably seen half of them), it’s the one I’ve found the most narratively audacious and with interesting emotional stakes/ character arcs. I’m into it. pic.twitter.com/KrrHm34ICs — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) November 3, 2021

Caught a early screening of #eternals I really liked the movie! It was a very ambitious movie that keeps you invested from start to finish. #MCU #stayfortheaftercredits https://t.co/1aJSqvbmXt — Phil (@Gopher2013) November 4, 2021

Quite liked #Eternals the more I think about it. It’s messy and chaotic, but also deals with a number of heady and fascinating themes the MCU typically goes out of its way to avoid. Pretty sure this one is going to grow on me.



⭐️⭐️⭐️https://t.co/VppQNDdIqz pic.twitter.com/Y0pfJBnFic — Sara M Fetters (@MoviefreakSara) November 3, 2021

Based on this, it’ll be fascinating to see where Eternals‘ audience score ends up coming to rest on RT, and we’ll be watching with keen interest to where the needle comes to rest.

Marvel’s Eternals officially opens in U.S. and U.K. theaters tomorrow, Nov. 5.