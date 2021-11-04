Early Marvel’s Eternals Fan Impressions Are Much More Positive Than Critic Reviews
Marvel’s unprecedented winning streak of impressing the public and critics alike with each new superhero film has finally reached its end.
As of writing, Eternals is sitting at a middling 53% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest score ever for an MCU movie. Even Thor: The Dark World, generally considered to be one of the franchise’s worst efforts, enjoys an above-average positive score of 66%, making director Chloe Zhao’s first foray into this cinematic universe the worst critically received to date.
You don’t need us to tell you that opinions are subjective, though, and it’s looking increasingly likely, based on early impressions, that cinema-goers are far more receptive to Zhao’s efforts. While the official release isn’t until tomorrow, some lucky folks have managed to steal a viewing, many of which have come away impressed with what they’ve seen. Check out some reactions for yourselves below.
Based on this, it’ll be fascinating to see where Eternals‘ audience score ends up coming to rest on RT, and we’ll be watching with keen interest to where the needle comes to rest.
Marvel’s Eternals officially opens in U.S. and U.K. theaters tomorrow, Nov. 5.