Early Reactions To Zombieland: Double Tap Say It’s A Bloody Blast

We only have one more week to wait until the monstrous exploits of the Zombieland crew continue on the big screen. But a lot of very lucky people had the chance to check out Zombieland: Double Tap at its premiere on Thursday.

Now, the first reactions to Ruben Fleischer’s highly-anticipated sequel have hit online and – thankfully – they all seem to be very positive!

You can check some of them out for yourself down below, but the consensus seems to be that the film is an absolute blast, returning to form many of the characteristics that made its predecessor so memorably charming.

#Zombieland #DoubleTap is like a time machine to 2009. I loved it. If you loved the first movie, you’ll love this one. It’s hilarious. The original cast has the same magic and the newcomers only add to the fun. It’s an absolute blast. pic.twitter.com/AHmqBuKHKA — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 11, 2019

#Zombieland2 is a nostalgic trip back to 2009 despite being set in 2019 and the ten years haven't updated its sense of humour. The fresh faces of Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson bring a welcome new dynamic to the group. If you loved the first you'll be satisfied with the sequel. pic.twitter.com/yhtmroWOZ2 — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) October 11, 2019

Got to see this one tonite, enjoyed it thoroughly ,thanks for the laughs ⁦@Zombieland⁩ , you made me laugh good. Really enjoyed that cast and pace . pic.twitter.com/wdis1osNzS — matt walsh (@mrmattwalsh) October 11, 2019

Woody Harrelson Rocks It As Elvis In New Zombieland: Double Tap Still

A lot of other reviews pointed out that Double Tap may not only be funnier than the 2009 classic, but even bloodier too.

Zombieland: Double Tap is a bloody blast. This long awaited sequel is well worth the 10 year wait. A twisted blend of comedy & horror with bigger & badder zombies.The entire cast is great but Zoey Deutch as Madison steals every scene & is the film’s MVP. #Zombieland2 #DoubleTap pic.twitter.com/7XcVZ1CGsE — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) October 11, 2019

Quick #Zombieland2 non spoiler review. The movie is a lot of fun definitely more comedic. The new additional cast didn’t overbear the original cast lThere’s a mid credits and after credits like Marvel movies. Will have a full review later tonight. — NukemDukem (@NukemDukemz) October 11, 2019

Went to the @Zombieland premiere. The film was like the Godzilla of zombie films. So 👏🏼 Much 👏🏼 FUN 👏🏼 Xoxo Zomburry pic.twitter.com/Hzae4SjF6S — ZOMBurry17 🧟‍♀️ (@Strawburry17) October 11, 2019

He did it again! My man @rubenfleischer’s film @Zombieland 2 is absolutely amazing. Beginning to end pure comedy and crazy action. Everybody is going love this film. BIG FAT DEATH steals the show, no doubt. You will know exactly what I mean when you see the movie! pic.twitter.com/4mIdazrirn — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) October 11, 2019

New Zombieland: Double Tap Poster Sees The Old Crew Ready For Action

From the looks of it, we’ll definitely have something to look forward to come October 18th.

The film will follow our merry band of apocalypse survivors – Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), and Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) – ten years after their first adventure.

Apparently, during that time, the zombies themselves have evolved into a new breed of devilish brain-eaters. And with them, a hardcore band of survivors has also evolved, including Nevada (Rosario Dawson), Madison (Zoey Deutch), Flagstaff (Thomas Middleditch) and Albuquerque (Luke Wilson, who I personally cannot wait to see).

When the first trailers for the film came out, I was actually nervous about the addition of this new bunch of characters – with the exception of Wilson. But, apparently that was something Fleischer couldn’t wait to explore. In a recent interview with Inverse, this is what he had to say:

“One of the things I’m most excited about is meeting some new characters over the course of the film. That’s a really exciting prospect.”

Zombieland 2: Double Tap crawls into theaters on October 18th.