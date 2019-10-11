Early Reactions To Zombieland: Double Tap Say It’s A Bloody Blast

Home / movies

We only have one more week to wait until the monstrous exploits of the Zombieland crew continue on the big screen. But a lot of very lucky people had the chance to check out Zombieland: Double Tap at its premiere on Thursday.

Now, the first reactions to Ruben Fleischer’s highly-anticipated sequel have hit online and – thankfully – they all seem to be very positive!

You can check some of them out for yourself down below, but the consensus seems to be that the film is an absolute blast, returning to form many of the characteristics that made its predecessor so memorably charming.

A lot of other reviews pointed out that Double Tap may not only be funnier than the 2009 classic, but even bloodier too.

From the looks of it, we’ll definitely have something to look forward to come October 18th.

The film will follow our merry band of apocalypse survivors – Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), and Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) – ten years after their first adventure.

Apparently, during that time, the zombies themselves have evolved into a new breed of devilish brain-eaters. And with them, a hardcore band of survivors has also evolved, including Nevada (Rosario Dawson), Madison (Zoey Deutch), Flagstaff (Thomas Middleditch) and Albuquerque (Luke Wilson, who I personally cannot wait to see).

When the first trailers for the film came out, I was actually nervous about the addition of this new bunch of characters – with the exception of Wilson. But, apparently that was something Fleischer couldn’t wait to explore. In a recent interview with Inverse, this is what he had to say:

“One of the things I’m most excited about is meeting some new characters over the course of the film. That’s a really exciting prospect.”

Zombieland 2: Double Tap crawls into theaters on October 18th.

