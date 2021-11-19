Early ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ impressions say it finally does the franchise justice

The Resident Evil franchise has been massively successful so far, with the six films steered by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich going down in the history books as the highest-grossing string of video game adaptations ever made, but they never managed to catch on with critics.

Fans weren’t particularly enthusiastic, either, with the decision to lean more into sci-fi and action than the horror of the source material leaving a lot of veteran Resident Evil players feeling cold. The good news for them is that reboot Welcome to Raccoon City comes to theaters next week, with director Johannes Roberts promising a fitting reinvention.

The first social media reactions have started rolling in across social media, and as you can see below, it’s shaping up to be a treat for Resident Evil fans everywhere to keep their eyes peeled for Easter eggs and references to some of the most iconic aspects of the series.

#ResidentEvil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity has a tactile scuzzy, gritty aesthetic that enhances 70s-inspired narrative underpinnings. Video game fans will eat up all the Easter Eggs. Neal McDonough goes BIG. And it’s got my favorite use of Jennifer Paige’s “Crush” (I cackled). pic.twitter.com/LPaQGxeEp2 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 19, 2021

The Gate Keeping Fanatics are probably going to be the main complainers & most negative, but the reasonable fans are going to appreciate the movie. I think they did a good job tying everything & the characters together so we won’t need 6 movies #ResidentEvil #WelcomeToRaccoonCity — Flex Maivia 🌊🤙🏽 (@A3ThePhirstDown) November 19, 2021

As a fan who really didn't connect with Paul Anderson's films either this makes me happy. I had a feeling.#REBHFun https://t.co/il8p5PBKL5 — Danfromumbrella (@Danfromumbrella) November 19, 2021

#residentevil #welcometoraccooncity is a love letter to @re_games fans It's an origin story for the characters but also a horror tale bout a dying town with the essenceof family & friendship at its core Not as action packed as the previous

franchisetho it's SCARIER&more grounded pic.twitter.com/JpPdFPLXFe — Ian Gregg (@ianlovegregg) November 19, 2021

Just a few different #ResidentEvil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity reviews from last nights screening. pic.twitter.com/gCaD3od4NO — Resident Evil : Welcome To Raccoon City (@WelcomeToRC) November 19, 2021

#WelcomeToRaccoonCity was a banger 😭😭🔥🔥 just left the screening. all i gotta say is the trailer did it no justice and I need that part 2 pic.twitter.com/OWIMvwduJz — don💽 (@don_lefleur) November 19, 2021

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY may not be perfect but god damn was it a blast. Killer soundtrack, atmospheric as fuck, and lots and lots and lots of gore! #ResidentEvil #WelcomeToRaccoonCity pic.twitter.com/TDbnSzPqAE — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) November 19, 2021

Now, this writer has also seen Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and found it to be thoroughly terrible, but with no knowledge of the console classics whatsoever, there’s probably going to be a ton of responses along these very lines. If you’re a fan, you’re going to love it, but everybody else might not be quite as enthusiastic.