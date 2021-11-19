Early ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ impressions say it finally does the franchise justice
The Resident Evil franchise has been massively successful so far, with the six films steered by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich going down in the history books as the highest-grossing string of video game adaptations ever made, but they never managed to catch on with critics.
Fans weren’t particularly enthusiastic, either, with the decision to lean more into sci-fi and action than the horror of the source material leaving a lot of veteran Resident Evil players feeling cold. The good news for them is that reboot Welcome to Raccoon City comes to theaters next week, with director Johannes Roberts promising a fitting reinvention.
The first social media reactions have started rolling in across social media, and as you can see below, it’s shaping up to be a treat for Resident Evil fans everywhere to keep their eyes peeled for Easter eggs and references to some of the most iconic aspects of the series.
Now, this writer has also seen Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and found it to be thoroughly terrible, but with no knowledge of the console classics whatsoever, there’s probably going to be a ton of responses along these very lines. If you’re a fan, you’re going to love it, but everybody else might not be quite as enthusiastic.