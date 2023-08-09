The race is on soon, but the film isn't sitting on the critical front row.

Gran Turismo is not just a film based on a popular racing game; it’s also a captivating retelling of one of the most astonishing motorsports stories in recent history, focusing on a gamer who transformed into a real-world racing driver. However, as Hollywood’s next video game adaptation gears up to hit the track, early reactions fail to predict an immediate victory.

As of writing, Gran Turismo has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with an average critics score of 60 percent. While it is low, it outperformed Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but it still couldn’t quite match the reception of Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

Critics had mixed feelings about this biopic. The Independent claimed that one might be better off holding on to a controller than seeing this in theaters. Meanwhile, Polygon wasn’t too pleased with how this story was told, claiming that it had the opportunity to “show how video games could open up possibilities” but fell short in its execution.

Despite the plot missing its mark, critics were impressed by the creative decisions made that brought this tale to life. Variety praised Gran Turismo for its racing sequences, “dazzling” direction, and editing. IndieWire added to this by praising the talented filmmakers who took on this project.

Box Office Pro predicts that Gran Turismo could earn between $35 to 55 million during its domestic opening, claiming that Neill Blomkamp‘s reputation as a director and that it’s based on a true story could drive up sales. The Belgium premiere had people hooked after it received praise for its cast and racing sequences. Perhaps audience reception may be different once the movie comes out this week; it’s what happened for a certain mustachioed plumber, after all.

Gran Turismo will be racing its way to theaters on Aug. 25 in the United States.