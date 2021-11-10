Early Reviews For House Of Gucci Are In And Critics Are In Love

The biographical biopic House of Gucci is getting some phenomenal reviews ahead of its release.

The movie is based on the true tale of the murder of Maurizio Gucci and its aftermath on the fashion house Gucci. Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci, Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci, and Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons also have roles.

Popular TV journalist Simon Thompson said the movie is “Shakespearean in its execution.”

#HouseOfGucci is Shakespearean in its execution. A solid story of greed and a hunger for success at any cost is dotted with tragi-comedic interludes – both entertaining in different ways. With solid performances, if campy and overegged at times, it works but could do with a trim. pic.twitter.com/q7EAfqQpm0 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) November 9, 2021

Variety critic Jazz Tangcay said the movie is “unbelievably sexy.”

.@HouseOfGucciMov is unbelievably sexy. If the trailer left you excited, this will knock your socks off. It is absolutely explosive in every sense of the word. Everything from the costumes to cinematography to Arthur Max’s production design and the makeup. HoG is a spectacle. pic.twitter.com/2kSGWXQYry — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 9, 2021

Indiewire film critic David Ehrlich tweeted that Jared Leto was born to play the role.

House of Gucci is very good, Jared Leto was born to play iconic fashion designer Fredo Waluigi Gucci, and — sorry if this is a spoiler — but at one point Lady Gaga says "it's time to take out the trash." pic.twitter.com/jvClvMZibN — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 9, 2021

Variety awards editor Clayton Davis is also enamored with the movie, calling it “quite the animal.”

#HouseOfGucci is quite the animal. Campy, everything Ridley Scott wanted "The Counselor" to be but wasn't able to. Will be divided by many. Lady Gaga eats every morsel of her role up. Instantly the most quotable/meme-able movie since "Borat." Jared Leto best since his Oscar win. pic.twitter.com/xh8nFrDXmC — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 9, 2021

TV critic Erik Davis said the movie reminded him of another classic involving a family.

GUCCI! #HouseOfGucci has a definite GODFATHER vibe, rich w/ family betrayal, transformative performances, lots of backstabbing & it's definitely more serious than it is campy. Lady Gaga is incredible, as is Jared Leto, and the story is WILD! The attention to detail is impeccable pic.twitter.com/BphR07VLP5 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 9, 2021

Jenelle Riley also got in on the lovefest, saying that Lady Gaga was going to be a force to be reckoned with during awards season.

“HOUSEOFGUCCI: Spend your Thanksgiving with this family. Lady Gaga is the real deal – coming for acting nom #2. Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto also in the mix. I respect so much about this film, including how it allows almost every character to exist in shades of gray…”

With all of this buzz, House of Gucci should have a real pop in movie theaters when it’s finally released on Nov. 24, just in time for Thanksgiving.

With the amount of star power in the movie combined with people returning to theaters, this film could have a huge opening. Will it be well received? Only time will tell.