Early Reviews For House Of Gucci Are In And Critics Are In Love
The biographical biopic House of Gucci is getting some phenomenal reviews ahead of its release.
The movie is based on the true tale of the murder of Maurizio Gucci and its aftermath on the fashion house Gucci. Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci, Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci, and Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons also have roles.
Popular TV journalist Simon Thompson said the movie is “Shakespearean in its execution.”
Variety critic Jazz Tangcay said the movie is “unbelievably sexy.”
Indiewire film critic David Ehrlich tweeted that Jared Leto was born to play the role.
Variety awards editor Clayton Davis is also enamored with the movie, calling it “quite the animal.”
TV critic Erik Davis said the movie reminded him of another classic involving a family.
Jenelle Riley also got in on the lovefest, saying that Lady Gaga was going to be a force to be reckoned with during awards season.
“HOUSEOFGUCCI: Spend your Thanksgiving with this family. Lady Gaga is the real deal – coming for acting nom #2. Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto also in the mix. I respect so much about this film, including how it allows almost every character to exist in shades of gray…”
With all of this buzz, House of Gucci should have a real pop in movie theaters when it’s finally released on Nov. 24, just in time for Thanksgiving.
With the amount of star power in the movie combined with people returning to theaters, this film could have a huge opening. Will it be well received? Only time will tell.