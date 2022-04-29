Early ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ reactions call it one of the year’s best movies

Tony Scott’s Top Gun is a glorious ode to 1980s cheese and excess, a movie that’s endured as a firm favorite for 36 years for reasons that extend far beyond the genius decision to blast Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” twice within the first 15 minutes. The marketing for sequel Maverick has painted the picture of an altogether more somber sequel, but that doesn’t appear to be a bad thing.

In fact, after screening for the first time at CinemaCon, Tom Cruise’s return to the cockpit is coming in for some serious praise. Not only is being named as 2022’s blockbuster to beat in terms of pure quality, but Top Gun: Maverick is already being touted as one of the year’s finest films, regardless of genre.

One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely terrific in every conceivable way. The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You’re on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It’s real deal pic.twitter.com/G1dacuZctz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022

Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise’s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/PIfs2aGi2v — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

MY GOD. #TopGunMaverick is an INCREDIBLE return to the franchise that was absolutely worth the wait!



It honors the first #TopGun while blazing it’s own path in the sky!



The story, acting, emotions and those DOGFIGHT SEQUENCES are all excellent.



ENJOY THIS ONE, MY FRIENDS!!! pic.twitter.com/vBrr6ahNXB — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) April 28, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better. pic.twitter.com/gZ75xQYxDs — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2022

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is a lot of fun, loaded to the brim with some jaw-dropping flight sequences (Tom Cruise is really a madman for some of this), tons of nostalgic callbacks to the first and a few surprisingly emotional beats. See it on the biggest, loudest screen. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/chCAxdyKe1 — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 28, 2022

That’s got to be reassuring for Paramount and Cruise to hear, especially when the film was first scheduled to hit theaters way back in the summer of 2019. Now, after three years and five further release date shuffles, it looks as though we may have an instant classic on our hands.

Plot details have been deliberately kept under wraps, other than the vague promise of Cruise’s Pete Mitchell finally embracing the ascension up the ladder he’s been avoiding for three decades to take charge of the latest batch of recruits, who then find themselves caught up in a dangerous mission.

Now that the expectations have been significantly heightened by the unanimous praise being leveled at Top Gun: Maverick, the month-long wait until the second installment finally arrives just got that little bit longer.