Eddie Murphy Is Already Working On Coming To America 3

Critical opinion may be split on Coming 2 America, but I really enjoyed it. Sure, the long-in-development sequel is a goofy comedy that doesn’t take itself particularly seriously, but the same can be said for the original Coming to America. Like many, I loved seeing what the old characters had gotten up to over the years and it was nice that even though the world has changed drastically, Zamunda and the Queens barbershop seemed largely the same as they did in the 1980s.

Audiences agreed, too, as Coming 2 America has reportedly scored the biggest streaming launch of any movie during COVID-19. We don’t have hard figures from Amazon, but they claim it’s the most-watched streaming debut since theaters closed last March. They purchased the rights to the pic from Paramount for $125 million, but it’s looking like a good investment if it’s bumped up subscriber figures and audiences are responding so positively.

This success means that Eddie Murphy’s sequel plans may come to pass sooner rather than later as well. The star was interviewed about the movie on Live! with Kelly and Ryan recently and discussed the franchise and hinted at where the story could go next, saying:

“There’s an idea for a Coming to America 3 that I have, but it doesn’t happen for 16 years. I have to be 75 to do it, and not make me up like 75 but really be 75.”

If he’s serious, we should expect a third entry in 2037. This would presumably see Murphy’s King Akeem long established on the throne, hopefully having finally enacted the long-overdue social reforms in Wakanda. But I’m betting there’ll be some royal drama in the offing, potentially revolving around a potential suitor for Kiki Layne’s Princess Meeka, who’s next in the line of succession.

In any case, I say bring it on, because Coming 2 America made me very nostalgic for Zamunda and these charismatic and hilarious characters. If we have to wait until the middle of the next decade so be it, but fingers crossed that it happens.