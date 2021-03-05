Home / movies

Eddie Murphy Fans Are Loving Coming 2 America

Though it was scheduled for a March 5th release, Amazon Prime surprised subscribers by sharing Coming 2 America a day earlier this Thursday, allowing Eddie Murphy fans the chance to dig into the comedy sequel sooner than expected. And seeing as they’ve been after more from Prince (now King) Akeem and company for over 30 years, reducing the waiting time by 24 hours was a nice touch.

The good news is that social media seems to be loving the new movie. Picking up decades after 1988’s Coming To America, the sequel sees Murphy’s Akeem about to step up to the throne of Zamunda after the retirement of his father, King Jaffe (James Earl Jones). However, first he must journey back to New York with best pal Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to reunite with a son he never knew he had, played by Jermaine Fowler. Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes, as the evil General Izzi, also feature.

“Pretty damn funny” appears to be the general reaction to the movie, as you can see below:

So far so good.

If you were put off by the trailer, give it a go anyway, as folks are saying it’s better than it looks.

And once you’re done, why not stick it on a few more times straight after?

“A perfect reboot.”

If it isn’t broke, why fix it?

Warning: not for people without a sense of humor.

Even LeBron James – who himself is set to star in a belated sequel this year, Space Jam 2 – loves it.

And here are a few more reactions, just for good measure:

We’ll have to see how well it performs on streaming, after originally being set for a theatrical release before the pandemic put paid to that, but this is certainly a good start for Coming 2 America when it comes to positive word of mouth. And if it’s successful enough, we may even get a threequel. Murphy’s said he’s open to it and admitted that he’d like to do one more when he turns 75, meaning we’d have to wait another couple of decades to finish the trilogy.

Be sure to let us know what you thought of Coming 2 America in the comments section down below.

