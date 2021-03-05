Eddie Murphy Fans Are Loving Coming 2 America

Though it was scheduled for a March 5th release, Amazon Prime surprised subscribers by sharing Coming 2 America a day earlier this Thursday, allowing Eddie Murphy fans the chance to dig into the comedy sequel sooner than expected. And seeing as they’ve been after more from Prince (now King) Akeem and company for over 30 years, reducing the waiting time by 24 hours was a nice touch.

The good news is that social media seems to be loving the new movie. Picking up decades after 1988’s Coming To America, the sequel sees Murphy’s Akeem about to step up to the throne of Zamunda after the retirement of his father, King Jaffe (James Earl Jones). However, first he must journey back to New York with best pal Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to reunite with a son he never knew he had, played by Jermaine Fowler. Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes, as the evil General Izzi, also feature.

“Pretty damn funny” appears to be the general reaction to the movie, as you can see below:

Holy shit! #Coming2America is pretty damn funny by laying tribute to the past and using the jokes that worked! Thank God! — Jeremiah Ortega (@jortega8) March 5, 2021

So far so good.

13 minutes in and I have laughed out loud like 15 times – so far so good #Coming2America — Roly Gonzalez (@slayerroly) March 5, 2021

If you were put off by the trailer, give it a go anyway, as folks are saying it’s better than it looks.

I loved #Coming2America! The trailer made it look corny but it was hilarious! PS- Turning off comments so people don't spoil it in the replies. pic.twitter.com/JrTB26hWXH — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) March 5, 2021

And once you’re done, why not stick it on a few more times straight after?

I might watch this like 3 or 4 times before the weekend is over #Coming2America — David Lee (@dlpresidente) March 5, 2021

“A perfect reboot.”

Coming 2 America did a perfect reboot , they brought so many characters back, Loved it — NolaHatPlug.com ⚜️♥️ (@NolaHatPlug) March 5, 2021

If it isn’t broke, why fix it?

Coming 2 America is the definition of “if it isn’t broke, why fix it”. If anything, the cameos will make you laugh. It’s a modern take of the original. — Narky The Nega-Villain (@NarkyTheMaskot) March 5, 2021

Warning: not for people without a sense of humor.

if you don't find coming 2 America funny … you just don't have a sense of humor — 👑❤ (@4ORTHELOVE) March 5, 2021

Even LeBron James – who himself is set to star in a belated sequel this year, Space Jam 2 – loves it.

Man BLACK SIMPLY DONT CRACK!!! Man they look GOOD!! BEAUTIFUL/ROYALTY at its BEST! #Coming2America — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2021

And here are a few more reactions, just for good measure:

What a good way to end the week #Coming2America — V🌍K (@docta_vee) March 5, 2021

Idk why people didn’t like #Coming2America .. I’m loving it so far. — ✨ (@nikiacareyxo) March 5, 2021

We’ll have to see how well it performs on streaming, after originally being set for a theatrical release before the pandemic put paid to that, but this is certainly a good start for Coming 2 America when it comes to positive word of mouth. And if it’s successful enough, we may even get a threequel. Murphy’s said he’s open to it and admitted that he’d like to do one more when he turns 75, meaning we’d have to wait another couple of decades to finish the trilogy.

