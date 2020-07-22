Edgar Wright To Direct New Ghost Story Movie Stage 13

Edgar Wright has lined up his next project. The director has signed on with Amblin Partners to helm Stage 13, an adaptation of a short story by Simon Rich, who will also be writing the movie.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Stage 13 “follows the ghost of a silent film-era actress that has haunted the titular soundstage of a backlot for decades. After a struggling director meets the ghost, they find an unexpected kinship and team to make their mark on the world.”

Sounds like this’ll be continuing Wright’s forays into genre pieces. Of course, we recently saw him tackle the heist formula with aplomb in Baby Driver, and Last Night in Soho will (eventually) see him return to horror for the first time since Shaun of the Dead. The film had been scheduled to premiere this September but that’s now been pushed back into April 2021. It’s confusing then to describe Stage 13 as his next project when Soho is still to be released, but that’s just a fraction of the ways that coronavirus has turned the world upside down.

Excited that Edgar Wright’s got another film in the works? Drop a comment with your thoughts below. One thing that didn’t come with this news was a release date. Considering full-scale movie/TV production is just barely coalescing from the global lockdown’s effects, I wouldn’t expect to see Stage 13 till 2022 at the earliest (and that’s probably being optimistic).

Lucky for fans, though, there’s another movie in the can already. And if it’s anywhere near as good as Shaun of the Dead, you’re welcome to buy me a ticket in advance. If it’s anywhere near as irritating as Baby Driver, well, you’re welcome to keep it to yourself. Just because I said it tackled the heist genre with aplomb that doesn’t mean I enjoyed it.