Edgar Wright Reveals Stunning Hand Painted New Poster For Last Night In Soho

We’re excited to see director Edgar Wright’s latest film Last Night In Soho, as this will be new ground for a director that has famously hopped across many different genres in his filmography.

A new poster shows the 1960s inspiration for the psychological thriller, taking on a hand-painted aesthetic form artist James Paterson. The film delves into the glitzy and glamorous world of its Swinging Sixties London setting, uncovering a dark underbelly that unfolds in a veritable acid trip of a plot.

While Wright has played around in the horror genre before, notably in comedies like Shaun of the Dead and other Simon Pegg collaborations, this new film looks to be taking more of a psychedelic approach inspired by films such as horror classics Don’t Look Now and Repulsion.

And now, the director has introduced new artwork for the film. Wright took to Twitter, proclaiming: “Love this new official #LastNightInSoho poster by artist James Paterson, look out for it in @vuecinemas in the UK.”

So far, the movie has garnered rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival, where it premiered. The film will hopefully continue Wright’s dazzling record of critical acclaim following such films as Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The World’s End, and Baby Driver. We can’t wait to see what this talented Brit has in store this time around.

Last Night in Soho is set to hit theaters on October 29th after initially being announced last year for September 25th.