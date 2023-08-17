Edgar Wright’s ‘Ant-Man’ movie would have avoided the MCU’s biggest problem

Sure Marvel movies can be great, not lately, but on average they’re pretty good. One of the issues people have is there’s a lot of characters and more get introduced all the time, meaning every movie has to have 1 million cameos. Director Edgar Wright, who was going to direct the first Ant-Man film, apparently wanted none. That’s apparently why he got fired.

The party line for why Wright left, according to Ant-Man writer Joe Cornish, was that “Edgar Wright makes Edgar Wright movies” and didn’t want to play ball with Marvel and make an intertwined story with other Marvel characters.

Sure, it was cool to see other characters at first, but at some point every movie just became bloated with other characters that detract from the films themselves. Ant-Man editor Colby Parker Jr. told The Direct that Wright wanted nothing to do with all that.

Parker revealed that Wright’s version of the movie would have 15 people doing the big heist.

“His film, it was still heist film. But remember how we have three mains. I think there were, like, 15 people within the gang, the gang that was going to do the big heist. I remember I never got to see his script. But I remember hearing that once in discussions when all the big muckety mucks were in the room… [The heist] was going to be more of a collaborative effort and more of a 15-hander than a three-hander…”

What Wright didn’t want was other MCU characters mucking everything up. That means that one of the biggest scenes in the movie, the Falcon and Ant-Man fight, would not be in there.

“I don’t think there would have been any other Marvel characters set up. I think he was going to be a standalone. He didn’t want any other Marvel characters in the film… I don’t think the Falcon would have been in Ant-Man.”

Well, we’ll never know what an Edgar Wright Ant-Man would look like, but it was 2015 and Marvel hadn’t stuffed the bucket to the rim just yet. The only other character that appeared in the final version was Falcon.

Wright is not in bad graces with the company though, so there’s always the possibility that we could see a movie by him in the future. He even said he reached out to Kevin Feige to just to say hello.

Considering the state of Marvel lately, maybe someone like Wright stepping in wouldn’t be so bad after all.