Electro Is Reportedly Much Improved In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Most fans will admit that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is not a great movie. Hell, even Andrew Garfield shares that sentiment and he played the leading role. In the desire to catch up to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as fast as possible, Sony decided to throw together a shared mythology without much thought, in the hopes that audiences would be on board for the sole reason it revolved around one of pop culture’s most enduring icons.

Alas, that was not the case. The sequel creaked under the weight of its own ambition, and the focus on looking three steps ahead had a hugely detrimental affect on the finished product. In the aftermath, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4 were canceled despite already being awarded release dates, Drew Goddard’s Sinister Six was scrapped and it was back to the drawing board once again.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man Battles Electro In Electric Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As an Academy Award winning actor with vast experience in the action genre, there was plenty reason to be hyped over Jamie Foxx playing Electro, until The Amazing Spider-Man 2 arrived. His Max Dillon was a hammy caricature that became a Blue Man Group castoff with a voice and expression full of nothingness once his transformation had occurred. In short, he kind of sucked.

Tipster Mikey Sutton now offers that the version of Electro we meet in Spider-Man: No Way Home is vastly superior to TASM 2‘s Blue Meanie, which you’d hope would be stating the exceedingly obvious. It’s not as though Kevin Feige would sign off on bringing Foxx back just to make him less interesting than before, so hopefully his redesign and new skill-set will better reflect the tone of Tom Holland’s third solo outing and leave the big blue bald bastard of the past behind.